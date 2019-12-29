S. Illinois looks to extend streak vs Indiana St.

FAB FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois' Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have combined to account for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Salukis points over the last five games.DOMINANT DOMASK: Domask has connected on 41.4 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 25 over the last five games. He's also converted 87 percent of his free throws this season.