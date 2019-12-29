As rain tapers off tonight, colder air returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered rain will continue into the night. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for a large portion of the Tri-State until midnight. That is when the rain will start to taper off and become more isolated. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s this evening before dropping through the 40s and into the upper 30s by Monday morning as cooler, drier air filters into our region.
Monday will be mostly cloudy and significantly cooler. A few isolated showers are possible in the morning, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s, but it will also be a bit breezy Monday with sustained winds around 12 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph. As a result, wind chill values make not make it out of the 30s. That will be a shock to the senses after nearly a full week of highs in the 60s!
New Year’s Eve will be the most seasonable day we have had in a while, meaning it will actually feel like late December! We will start the day with morning lows in the low 30s, and temperatures will only reach the lower 40s that afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
Warmer air starts to filter into our region for the first few days of 2020. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday, lower 50s Thursday, and mid 50s Friday. Wednesday looks mostly sunny, but rain chances return Thursday afternoon and evening and continue into Friday.
