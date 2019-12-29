As rain tapers off tonight, colder air returns

Monday will be mostly cloudy and significantly cooler. A few isolated showers are possible in the morning, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s, but it will also be a bit breezy Monday with sustained winds around 12 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph. As a result, wind chill values make not make it out of the 30s. That will be a shock to the senses after nearly a full week of highs in the 60s!