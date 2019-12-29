NKU looks to extend streak vs Green Bay

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Tyler Sharpe, Trevon Faulkner and Silas Adheke have combined to account for 45 percent of Northern Kentucky's scoring this season and 55 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Green Bay, JayQuan McCloud, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have combined to score 42 percent of the team's points this season, including 48 percent of all Phoenix points over their last five.MIGHTY MCCLOUD: McCloud has connected on 35 percent of the 103 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last three games. He's also made 86.8 percent of his foul shots this season.