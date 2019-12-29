Man facing several charges after brief standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is now in jail after a brief standoff in Evansville.
It happened late Saturday night at home in the 1200 block of Lombard Ave.
Police say 27-year-old Joshua Curtis had a felony warrant, and they got a tip that he was at the home.
Officers knocked on the door for several minutes, but they say no one would answer the door.
They say they could hear people inside, and saw them through the window.
Police say one of those people was Curtis, and he ignored several orders to stand up and surrender to police.
After several minutes, they say he finally surrendered.
Officers say they were told no one would answer the door because Curtis threatened them, and even pulled one of the victims back down on to the couch by her hair.
They say a bag containing meth and drug paraphernalia was found near Curtis.
He is facing a long list of charges including intimidation, criminal confinement, battery, and drug possession.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.