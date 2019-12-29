Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

CROP INSURANCE FRAUD
Another Kentucky farmer admits crop insurance fraud
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Another Central Kentucky farmer has pleaded guilty in a crop insurance fraud scheme that a federal prosecutor has called “pervasive and severe” in that region. The Lexington Herald Leader reports Daniel Arvin pleaded guilty on Dec. 19 to to a conspiracy charge after admitting he claimed damage to his tobacco crop and then sold thousands of pounds of leaf under his mother’s name. Arvin's case is one of more than half a dozen prosecuted in the region over the last two years. Arvin faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in August.
DISTILLERY-FISH KILL
Jim Beam fined in massive bourbon spill that killed fish
VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Jim Beam has been fined $600,000 for a Kentucky warehouse fire that sent bourbon into nearby waterways and killed fish. The Courier-Journal reports the distiller agreed to the fine in a Dec. 6 order from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet. The company will also reimburse the state $112,000. The July 3 fire started when lightning struck a barrel warehouse near the Woodford-Franklin County line. It destroyed about 40,000 barrels of aging whiskey. Beam Suntory is the Chicago-based spirits company that owns Jim Beam. In a Friday statement, the company said it is “committed to doing what we can to restore the environment.”
ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE
McGrath files to challenge McConnell in Senate race
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Amy McGrath has officially filed to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky. Next year's Senate race looms as a bruising, big-spending campaign. McGrath said Friday that her party's victory in the Kentucky governor's race has given momentum to her own bid to unseat a Republican incumbent. In an interview with The Associated Press, McGrath touted her positions on health care and jobs. Those are the same issues that Andy Beshear highlighted in ousting GOP incumbent Matt Bevin in last month's election for governor. Democrat Mike Broihier also filed for the Senate race Friday. They join a crowded field of candidates.
CHARTER SCHOOL-DENIED
First charter school application in Kentucky rejected
NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) — The first charter school application filed in Kentucky has been unanimously denied. News outlets report Newport Independent Schools rejected the application Thursday night. The superintendent says the documents submitted by the proposed River Cities Academy lacked planning in multiple areas. A review committee says there was significant plagiarism in the application process. The committee also found a lack of authentic community support for the school. River Cities Academy can appeal the decision to the state board of education. The state approved charter schools in 2017 but a funding source for the schools hasn't been provided.
OFFICER SHOOTING
Man shot by police in Kentucky charged with attempted murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a man who hit a police officer with a stolen vehicle was shot by the officer and faces attempted murder and other charges. Louisville police told news outlets that 40-year-old Thomas Brooks drove off in the vehicle, crashed and ran on foot before being apprehended Thursday. Brooks was taken to University Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Assistant Chief Robert Schroeder said another officer, who did not fire any rounds, was injured after hitting a utility pole during the chase. That officer and the one hit by the vehicle are expected to survive.
FATAL FIRE
Police: Man found dead inside burned home in Kentucky
PLEASUREVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a 67-year-old man has been found dead inside a home that burned. Police say they don't suspect foul play in the death of James Bullion of Pleasureville in Henry County. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. Tuesday, and Bullion's body was found inside after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.