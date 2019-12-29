Evansville continues to celebrate Kwanzaa

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday marked the third day of Kwanza and locals at Zion Missionary Baptist Church celebrated in a unique way.
Each day focuses on one of seven principles.
Saturday’s principle was Ujamaa, which stands for cooperative economics.
In a workshop, the community practiced this principle by using scenarios, focusing on taking advantage of local black-owned businesses.
It’s a program that coordinators hope people continue after Saturday.
“Children at this table can see that since there are so many Evansville businesses that people that look like me own,” said coordinator Aretha Graves. “Then I have the potential of owning my own business once I grow up or even right now while I’m small."
In order to do this activity, the grouped used the African American Tri-State Guide filled with black-owned businesses, churches, and more.
To get your copy contact the Evansville African American Museum.
