Credit card skimmer found at Dubois Co. gas station

Consumer alert
By Jill Lyman | December 29, 2019 at 10:21 AM CST - Updated December 29 at 10:21 AM

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Another skimmer has been found in the Tri-State.

Sunday morning, Dubois County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called to Circle A Food Mart on State Road 64 in St. Anthony.

They say a credit card skimmer was found on one of the gas pumps.

A skimmer was found at the same gas station back in November.

Deputies say if you have used pay at the pump from Friday morning until Sunday, you need to monitor all transactions carefully and report the situation to the bank for the card that you used.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

As we told you Saturday, police say ATM skimmers were found in Evansville.

We are still working to get more information in that case.

