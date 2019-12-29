Cell phone store robbed at gunpoint, suspect arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in jail after an armed robbery Saturday evening in Evansville.
It happened at the Metro PCS on Covert Avenue.
Police say 30-year-old Jarvis Handy pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money from the register.
After that, officers say two employees were forced into the back room, and Handy demanded the money from the store’s safe.
After getting about $2,500 in cash, officers say Handy ran from the store.
They say he was caught a short time later on Jeanette Avenue.
Handy was booked into jail early Sunday morning.
He’s facing several felony charges, and is being held without bond.
Police say he has a prior conviction for dealing cocaine.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.