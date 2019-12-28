Two hurt in Gibson Co. crash

State Road 64 crash (Source: Princeton Daily Clarion)
By Jill Lyman | December 27, 2019 at 8:24 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 9:39 PM

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State Road 64 is back open west of Princeton after a serious crash Friday afternoon.

Deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say happened shortly after 3 p.m. about eight miles west of Princeton close to the new coal spur.

Our media partner, the Princeton Daily Clarion shared photos that show the crash involved a commercial truck and a car.

They report the driver and passenger of the car were hurt.

Their conditions have not been released.

