Two hurt in Gibson Co. crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State Road 64 is back open west of Princeton after a serious crash Friday afternoon.
Deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say happened shortly after 3 p.m. about eight miles west of Princeton close to the new coal spur.
Our media partner, the Princeton Daily Clarion shared photos that show the crash involved a commercial truck and a car.
They report the driver and passenger of the car were hurt.
Their conditions have not been released.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.