Mater Dei Wrestling Holiday Classic A Hit on the Mats

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season is a time to spend with family and friends, and over on the west side, it’s also a time for wrestling. Every year, Mater Dei hosts one of the most prestigious wrestling tournaments of the season: the Mater Dei Holiday classic.
This is the 36th year for the tournament, and this season, 20 of the best teams in the region, have converged on Alles Athletic Center. Programs like 11-time Kentucky state champion, Union County, Indianapolis Roncalli, Father Ryan high school, a wrestling powerhouse from Nashville, and of course, Mater Dei, are all on hand, to compete.
Mater Dei wrestling head coach Greg Schaefer says, “It’s definitely a classic, especially this year--one of the deeper fields since I’ve been around. It’s a lot of fun, four states represented, with state caliber kids and national caliber wrestlers, so it’s a lot of fun if you’re a wrestling fan. You’re gonna get tested; you get exposed a little bit. It gives everybody a chance to get better.”
Union County wrestling head coach Robert Ervin says, “Last year and every year with this, it’s our comparison for our state tournament. This year I think the tourney is as tough as it’s been in the past decade. We wanna win, but we wanna be battle-tested by the time the state tournament comes.”
They wrestled for 7 hours Friday, and the tournament wraps up Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m., with six more hours of action on the mats.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.