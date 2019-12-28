Madisonville gas station robbed at gun point

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a gas station late Friday night.
It happened at the Sunoco on West Noel Ave.
Police say two people came in the store and demanded money from the clerk.
They say one suspect was armed with a handgun, and one took tobacco products and cash from the register.
Both suspects took off before police arrived.
Just last weekend, the Dollar General on West Noel Ave. was robbed.
We have reached out to police to see if they believe the two cases are related.
