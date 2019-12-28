Junior League spends day feeding others

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of an Evansville organization spent the afternoon feeding others.
They set up shop to pass out 100 bagged lunches in Tepe Park in efforts to cut down on food insecurity.
This isn't the first time they've done this, and they say it won't be the last.
"Just kind of stopped me for lunch. I was a little shy to come over," said Jay Stith, who was out riding his bike in Tepe Park.
At Tepe Park on S Garvin St., the Junior League of Evansville is inside this food truck passing out free lunches.
"During the summer we started handing out free lunches. And there became such a need that we were handing out 150 lunches at a time," said Lisa Vaughn with the Junior League of Evansville.
Now it's winter break, and kids are out of school, so they decided to pick back up.
According to Feed America statistics from 2017, there are roughly 27,000 people in Vanderburgh County with food insecurity issues, something this organization is trying to change.
"We have found out through different organizations in the school system that there's low attendance when free lunches are offered at a location.," said Vaughn.
Food insecurity, it means being without reliable access to quality of affordable nutritious food. It's a term Lisa Vaughn is very familiar with.
“I personally grew up in a very poverty ridden house. We were on food stamps all the time,” said Vaughn.
Those memories are ones Vaughn has forgotten.
"I remember what it was like coming home, and having only a can of spaghettios for dinner," said Vaughn.
The Junior League says in order to make this happen, They teamed up with YWCA, Acropolis Restaurant, Deaconess Hospital, and St. Vincent Hospital.
The Junior League of Evansville says they’re planning on passing out more free lunches on Jan. 2 in the Jacobsville area.
