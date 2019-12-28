Into the beak of danger: Elizabethtown officers save CVS customers from hostile chicken

“A very hostile chicken was menacing patrons at a local pharmacy today. Probably feeding an addiction to corn or grubs or birdseed or whatever the heck chickens eat. Responding officers were pecked viciously by the uncooperative fowl fiend, and he made some adept use of vehicles for cover. Some quick thinking, unflappable bravery, and some MacGyver like ingenuity involving a milk crate lead to the swift apprehension of the peevish poultry.”