Gunfire hits home and car on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating after shots were fired early Friday morning.
It happened in the area of 700 N. Sonntag Avenue.
Police say witnesses told them two men were firing guns at one another.
During the gunfire, a home with people inside and a car were hit by bullets.
Officers recovered several shell casings from the scene.
Police say they were told a woman was possibly shot in the leg during the incident, but they say no one showed up to area hospitals for treatment.
Anyone with information should call the Evansville Police Dept. or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
