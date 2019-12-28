EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mild Saturday as temps climbed into the lower 60’s…20-degrees above normal. Rain and a few thunderstorms move in late tonight as temps only drop to 60-degrees.
A Flash Flood Watch Sunday with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher amounts in western Kentucky. Southwest winds gusting to 25-miles an hour will send temps near record highs in the mid-60’s. More rain Sunday night with lows dropping into the upper 30’s. The marginal risk for severe thunderstorms sets up south of Madisonville.
Mostly cloudy…windy and sharply colder Monday as high temps drop into the mid-40’s. Brighter and colder Tuesday with high temps near 40-degrees.
