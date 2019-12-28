EPD: Drunk driver almost hits officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested, after police say he almost hit an officer while driving drunk.
Police say 29-year-old Matthew Orth was driving down Morgan Avenue early Friday morning, and we he turned onto Willow Road, he almost ran into a police officer.
The officer says he had to drive nearly 70mph to catch up to him.
Orth was pulled over on Missouri Street, where police say they discovered he was intoxicated.
Officers say his BAC was .259 on a portable breath test. That’s more than three times the legal limit.
They say he still had his bar receipts in his pocket, which showed he bought eight beers that evening.
Orth was booked into jail, but has since been released.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.