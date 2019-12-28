EPD: Driver leads officers on chase in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after a police chase.
It happened just after midnight Saturday morning.
Police say they tried to pull over 42-year-old Adonis Cooper near Main and Virginia Streets, but he took off.
They say he committed several traffic violations during the pursuit, and eventually stopped at EPD headquarters where he was arrested.
Officers say there was a half empty alcohol bottle in the car.
Police say they had reports throughout the evening about a driver matching Cooper’s description running red lights.
Other officers reported a car speeding past them while they were on other traffic stops. They say the car would come dangerously close to the officers.
His charges include resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and driving without ever receiving a license.
Cooper was booked into jail, but his mugshot was not available.
