EPD: Driver crashes car while nearly 5x legal alcohol limit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An man is in jail after a crash Friday night in Evansville.
It happened near First and Diamond Ave.
Police say witnesses saw a car driven by 28-year-old Alex Boyd swerve all over the road before crashing into a guard rail.
Witnesses say he almost hit several other cars.
Officers say they found Boyd still in the driver’s seat.
He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where police say his BAC tested .373. That’s more than four and a half times the legal alcohol limit.
While speaking with Boyd at the hospital, police say he admitted to drinking, but didn’t remember driving.
