Did you hear that? Authorities investigate loud explosion sound

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A loud explosion sound could be heard from Illinois to Kentucky.
Viewers in Gallatin County, Illinois, first asked us about the noise Friday night shortly after 9:30 p.m.
A caller near Shawneetown said the loud sound rattled his windows.
A dispatcher there said officers drove around, but didn’t find any damage. He said they figured it must have been a small earthquake.
Turn out, it wasn’t. The Union County Sheriff says someone exploded something in a bucket at the Shawneetown boat ramp, on the Kentucky side.
No one was hurt.
