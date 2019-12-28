Did you hear that? Authorities investigate loud explosion sound

December 28, 2019 at 11:48 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 2:06 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A loud explosion sound could be heard from Illinois to Kentucky.

Viewers in Gallatin County, Illinois, first asked us about the noise Friday night shortly after 9:30 p.m.

A caller near Shawneetown said the loud sound rattled his windows.

A dispatcher there said officers drove around, but didn’t find any damage. He said they figured it must have been a small earthquake.

Turn out, it wasn’t. The Union County Sheriff says someone exploded something in a bucket at the Shawneetown boat ramp, on the Kentucky side.

No one was hurt.

