BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL: North Posey vs. White River Valley

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a fun time for high school basketball, with all the holiday tournaments going on, and that includes the new North Posey Classic. The host Vikings are off to a good 5-3 start this season, thanks in part, to sharpshooter, Josiah Ricketts.
Heath Howington’s squad won earlier today, and tonight, they’re taking on White River Valley.
The Wolverines take an early 4-0 lead, but the Vikes come back. Kendrick Wahl doing work down low: the hoop and the harm, ties it at 4.
Then, Posey turns to Ricketts, and he tickles the twine. for 3 points, and the Vikings have the lead.
Not long after, it’s Ricketts again, and the senior guard is pure on another triple, for an 8-point lead.
The Vikes aren’t a one-man show though. Harold Bender drives in for 2 here, to keep the lead at 8.
Then, just before the half, it’s Ricketts again. We told you he could shoot, and he is money from downtown again!
Ricketts scored 26, as North Posey wins over White River Valley, 71-50.
