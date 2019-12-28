The Bard Distillery now open in Muhlenberg County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The old Graham School now has new life, and a new purpose in Muhlenberg County. Now home to The Bard Distillery, it was a vision that Thomas and Kim Bard had five years ago when thought bought it.
“One of our reasons for buying this facility was so that we could preserve these buildings. They were falling down, but close to falling down,” said Kim Bard.
It's been a project long in the making, but now with the doors officially open 5 days a week, they are proud to show it off.
“The first thing, I always try to ask people if they’ve gone to school here and if they have, I say welcome home,” said Bard.
They've not started distilling just yet, but they have started blending in the old gymnasium.
“Since July, we have received our barrels. We sourced our barrels so that we could hit the market running with a really great bourbon and a really old bourbon,” said Bard.
Aged 13 years, their first bourbon, called Cinder and Smoke, has already been a big hit. They started with over 450 bottles this week, and less than 50 remain. But more is still to come. They’ll soon be renovating the school building itself.
“Once we start renovations on it, we’ll be able to put a 500 to 750 gallon pot still in that and then a collumn still at some point so we can run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Bard.
For now, they are just glad to finally get their doors open, and hopefully become a staple in the Graham community.
“It’s just a cool place to be, people keep coming in and saying ‘This is what Muhlenberg County needed’ and so we are thrilled to bring this to Muhlenberg County," said Bard.
