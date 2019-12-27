Woman tried to burn boyfriend’s house to fix mold problem, deputies say

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson deputies say they found a woman hiding in the woods after she set her boyfriend’s house on fire.
It happened Thursday night in the 14000 block of Highway 41 in the Robards area.
Deputies say the 911 caller who reported the fire, said 29-year-old Kendra Scott had sent pictures of the fire to her boyfriend.
When authorities arrived, they say both doors of the home where barricaded.
Fire crews were able to get inside and put the fire out.
Deputies say Scott was found in the woods behind the home. They say she told them she lit the fire to fix a mold problem.
No one was hurt during the fire.
