Two people taken to hospital after Owensboro fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Owensboro overnight.
The fire happened at a home on Kipling Drive, just off JR Miller Boulevard, after one Friday morning.
When crews arrived on the scene, they saw flames shooting through the roof.
Firefighters were able to rescue two people inside the home. They were both taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Officials tell us crews on the scene were able to get the flames under control and keep the fire contained to the rear of the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
