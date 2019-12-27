Trial dates set for two Evansville murder suspects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two of the three suspects in an Evansville murder case now have trial dates.
Angela Paul and Gary Anderson both had review hearings Friday.
Court records show Anderson requested an early trial date. It’s now set for Feb. 10.
Paul’s trial is set for April 27.
The review hearing for the third suspect, Joan Paul, was moved to Jan. 6.
The three were arrested in November after a body was found buried under concrete in a garage on N. 3rd Ave. where they once lived.
They were charged with obstruction of justice, abuse of a corpse, failure to report a dead body, and murder.
Detectives say the suspects told them Evonne Pullen died back in September of 2018.
The Coroner’s Office says her death was a result of blunt force trauma.
Detectives say the suspects told them they buried her body in the garage behind the home and moved out seven months later without telling anyone.
