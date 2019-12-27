Some Henderson Co. Water District customers under boil advisory

By Jared Goffinet | December 26, 2019 at 7:40 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 10:13 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some customers in the Henderson County Water District are under a boil advisory.

According to the news release from Henderson County Water District, customers in the Robards area of Highway 41 South, between 13816-14274 Hwy-41 S., and between Heavenly Place and Easy Street are under the advisory.

The release says this advisory is being issued because a water main break was fixed in the area.

For further information, please contact Henderson County Water District at (270)826-9802.

