Some Henderson Co. Water District customers under boil advisory

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some customers in the Henderson County Water District are under a boil advisory.
According to the news release from Henderson County Water District, customers in the Robards area of Highway 41 South, between 13816-14274 Hwy-41 S., and between Heavenly Place and Easy Street are under the advisory.
The release says this advisory is being issued because a water main break was fixed in the area.
For further information, please contact Henderson County Water District at (270)826-9802.
