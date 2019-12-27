Missing man with special needs found

Aaron Wardrip, 26. (Source: Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office)
December 27, 2019 at 9:39 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 10:35 AM

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - UPDATE: Aaron Wardrip has been found.

Ohio County deputies are looking for a missing man who has special needs.

Dispatch says 26-year-old Aaron Wardrip was reported missing Thursday night from the Olaton/HorseBranch area.

We’re told Wardrip is described as 6’2”, heavy-set, with blue hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a white shirt, red shoes, and black compression socks.

If you have seen Wardrip call Ohio County Dispatch as soon as possible at 270-298-4411.

