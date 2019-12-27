Missing man with special needs found

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - UPDATE: Aaron Wardrip has been found.
Ohio County deputies are looking for a missing man who has special needs.
Dispatch says 26-year-old Aaron Wardrip was reported missing Thursday night from the Olaton/HorseBranch area.
We’re told Wardrip is described as 6’2”, heavy-set, with blue hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a white shirt, red shoes, and black compression socks.
If you have seen Wardrip call Ohio County Dispatch as soon as possible at 270-298-4411.
