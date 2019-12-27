ND plays host to Alabama A&M

SENIOR STUDS: Notre Dame has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Dane Goodwin and Juwan Durham have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 68 percent of all Fighting Irish points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALFORD: Cameron Alford has connected on 27.8 percent of the 36 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over the last three games. He's also made 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.