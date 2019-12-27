Mild temperatures and rain likely this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a cool and cloudy Friday thanks to a weak cold front moving through our region. Temperatures topped out in the mid 50s earlier today and will fall into the mid 40s tonight under mostly cloudy skies.
A warm front will push through the Tri-State Saturday morning, giving us a surge of warmer air from the south, which will help our temperatures climb into the mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday.
However, that warm front’s adjacent cold front will move in on Sunday, and that collision of cold and warm air will lead to some soggy weather this weekend.
The first half of Saturday looks mostly cloudy but dry. Scattered rain will start to move in during the afternoon and evening, becoming more widespread overnight and into Sunday. The rain chances will then continue throughout the day on Sunday before tapering off that night.
Showers are likely and thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds are possible this weekend, especially Sunday morning. However, right now, it looks like the threat of severe storms will stay to our south. In total, most of the Tri-State will pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain from this system, but locally higher amounts are possible within the thunderstorms.
As the rain moves out Sunday night, the cooler air on the backside of that cold front will start to filter into the Tri-State from the west. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s for most of next week.
