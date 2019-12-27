Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

OFFICER SHOOTING
Man shot by police in Kentucky charged with attempted murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a man who hit a police officer with a stolen vehicle was shot by the officer and faces attempted murder and other charges. Louisville police told news outlets that 40-year-old Thomas Brooks drove off in the vehicle, crashed and ran on foot before being apprehended Thursday. Brooks was taken to University Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Assistant Chief Robert Schroeder said another officer, who did not fire any rounds, was injured after hitting a utility pole during the chase. That officer and the one hit by the vehicle are expected to survive.
FATAL FIRE
Police: Man found dead inside burned home in Kentucky
PLEASUREVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a 67-year-old man has been found dead inside a home that burned. Police say they don't suspect foul play in the death of James Bullion of Pleasureville in Henry County. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. Tuesday, and Bullion's body was found inside after the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
1980 SLAYING RETRIAL
Retrial nixed for man previously convicted in 1980 slaying
GUTHRIE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a murder charge in the retrial of a Kentucky man previously convicted in the death of his girlfriend. The Courier Journal reports a prosecutor moved to dismiss Norman Graham's charge last week, partly because the woman's family said they didn't want to relive the events in another trial. Graham was initially tried in the death of Janice Kay Williams in 1981, and was freed by a deadlocked jury. Years later, authorities said new evidence came to light and Graham was again tried. He was found guilty and sentenced to 40 years in prison. He was later granted another trial after evidence implicated another man.
LAWMAKER HOSPITALIZED
Family says Kentucky lawmaker is severely ill in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Majority Floor Leader John Carney is in an intensive care unit battling what his family says was a sudden sickness. A statement from family says Carney is being treated for a severe case of pancreatitis and infection at Norton Hospital in Louisville. A relative says the lawmaker got sick while eating lunch Sunday. He was taken to the emergency room early Monday and diagnosed with pancreatitis, which is an inflammation of the pancreas. The statement says Carney could have feeding tubes for weeks and drain tubes for months. Carney has served in the state House of Representatives since 2009.
WINTER BIRDS
Birding festival set for West Tennessee, western Kentucky
PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — Friends of the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge is planning its winter bird-watching event in West Tennessee near western Kentucky. The Wings of Winter Birding Festival is held over much of the Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley region in an area that is home to over 300 bird species. A news release from the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge says about 200 of the species gather there during their regular winter migration. The event takes place Jan. 24 to 26. Registration is open online through Jan. 1.
SPECIAL ELECTIONS
Beshear sets special elections for 2 Kentucky House seats
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has set special elections to fill two vacancies in the state House that occurred when Reps. Rocky Adkins and Dennis Keene joined Beshear's administration. The governor's office said the elections in Districts 67 and 99 are set for Feb. 25. The filing deadline for those nominated by their political party and petitions for independent and political group candidates is 4 p.m. Jan. 7. District 67, Keene's seat, includes part of Campbell County. Adkins' seat in District 99 includes Elliott, Lewis and Rowan counties. Adkins was chosen as Beshear's senior adviser, and Keene was appointed commissioner of the Department of Local Government.