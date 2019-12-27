KY Labor Cabinet: Western KY Coal still hasn’t paid performance bonds

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As we first reported Thursday, 250 coal employees in Ohio County have been told they will be out of a job in February.
They are all employees of the Genesis Coal Mine in Centertown.
The notice came from Western Kentucky Coal Company, which is a subsidiary of Murray Energy.
Murray filed for bankruptcy in October.
Officials with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet tell us Western Kentucky Coal Company has still not secured their performance bonds, which is a violation of KRS 337.200.
This means if workers aren’t paid, there is no bond as backup to cover them.
We reached out Thursday and again on Friday to Western Kentucky Coal Company, but we were told no comment on the performance bond issue.
