Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to avoid another sluggish start in their season finale against Indianapolis. The Jaguars have been outscored 108-22 in the first half over their past seven games. It's a trend of woeful starts that have resulted in six double-digit losses and left coach Doug Marrone needing to convince owner Shad Khan he deserves a chance to fix his mess. Marrone is 22-28 in three seasons and has lost 20 of his past 27 games. The Colts, meanwhile, are trying to finish .500 or better for the seventh time in the past eight years.