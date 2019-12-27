Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to avoid another sluggish start in their season finale against Indianapolis. The Jaguars have been outscored 108-22 in the first half over their past seven games. It's a trend of woeful starts that have resulted in six double-digit losses and left coach Doug Marrone needing to convince owner Shad Khan he deserves a chance to fix his mess. Marrone is 22-28 in three seasons and has lost 20 of his past 27 games. The Colts, meanwhile, are trying to finish .500 or better for the seventh time in the past eight years.
UNDATED (AP) — Gymnast Simone Biles is the 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year. The reigning world and Olympic champion edged U.S. women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe for the honor in a vote among AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. The 22-year-old is the first gymnast to win the award twice and the first to do it in a non-Olympic year. She was named the Athlete of the Year in 2016 after winning four gold medals at the Rio Olympics. Biles is preparing for the 2020 Games in Tokyo and says she's eager to finish her career with a flourish.