Cloudy & Cooler
By Byron Douglas | December 27, 2019 at 3:23 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 11:23 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday's temperatures were running 25-degrees above normal but clouds prevented temps from soaring to record highs. Overcast skies with a few sprinkles today and cooler as temps climb into the mid to upper 50’s which is still 15-degrees above normal.

Rain arrives late Saturday afternoon and will remain in the forecast through Sunday evening. Breezy and warm with mild highs in the mid-60’s Weekend rainfall 1-2 inches but the severe weather threat will set-up to our south.

Sunny and sharply colder Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-40’s and lows near 30-degrees.

