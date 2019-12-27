Castle Boys Basketball Taking Break to Improve

PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re right in the middle of Christmas break for school across the Tri-State. For many high school basketball teams, that means it’s holiday tournament time and there are several in the area.
For the Castle boys basketball team though, it’s actually a time to get in a lot of practice.
This season the blue and gold have a two-week break from competition. Head Coach Brian Gibson’s squad is taking advantage of that time off by focusing on improving their play.
The 3-3 Knights are working on everything from blocking out to ball-handling.
“We feel like our defense has not been bad, but if you give them 13 extra shots that they shouldn’t get, and then lose by four, it’s frustrating," explains Coach Gibson. "So the guys get that, and they’re working on it. At times, we get a little sloppy with the ball, so we’ve gotta take care of the basketball, and we have to take charges. We’ve gotta be the team that if you drive in there, there’s gonna be a collision.”
“I think it’s good to win, but we have to know that at the end of the day, we’re here to win a sectional," says Knights junior guard Isaiah Swope. "Even though it’s fun to win and all, when it comes down to crunch time at the end of the season, we have to be locked down and focused. We have a whole team of players. We all play for each other; we just go out there and play every game as our hardest.”
Castle last played December 21. They won’t hit the court again until January 4 when they host Vincennes Lincoln.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.