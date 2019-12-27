Castle Boys Basketball Taking Break to Improve

“I think it’s good to win, but we have to know that at the end of the day, we’re here to win a sectional," says Knights junior guard Isaiah Swope. "Even though it’s fun to win and all, when it comes down to crunch time at the end of the season, we have to be locked down and focused. We have a whole team of players. We all play for each other; we just go out there and play every game as our hardest.”