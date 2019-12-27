Bosse’s Norris Named IBCA Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over at Bosse, a big honor for Bulldogs’ sophomore guard Julian Norris.
Norris has been named Indiana Basketball Coaches Association player of the week for December 16-21.
The sophomore guard averaged 24 points in three games during that span.
Last Tuesday, Norris scored 21 in a win over the Memorial Tigers. He then tallied 25 points in a loss to the Washington Hatchets on Friday.
Then one day later he topped it off by pouring in 27 points in the Bulldogs’ comeback win over the Cougars. That included what would be two game-winning free throws in the final seconds to help Bosse to their 57-56 win over Gary West.
Norris didn’t just fill up the points column though. He also totaled 19 rebounds and 10 assists for the 'Dogs in those three games.
