Teen’s choice helps save lives even after his death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Highland Challenger Baseball field is where Glennden “Superman” Stovall traded in his cape for a bat and a glove.
On Tuesday, Stovall passed away, but the 13-year-old made a superhero choice to help save lives even after his death. Days after he passed away, his organs were donated at St. Vincent Hospital to a number of people he had already matched with.
“He was the type of person, didn’t matter how bad, how bad a day you had, how bad things are, all you have to do is just see him and he lit up like a Christmas Tree and he’d make you light up too, and you’d forget things because he was just so happy with everything and everybody," said Mary White, Glennden’s grandmother.
Stovall passed away on Christmas Eve after complications with his feeding tube. His parents decided they wanted Stovall to live on.
On Thursday, family, friends, hospital workers and many more lined the walls of St. Vincent Hospital’s fourth floor to honor Stovall as he was taken to have his organs donated.
“It was incredible," explained White. "He’s our ‘Superman.’ In life, he’s been great to everybody. In death, he’s making other people live.”
“He would make you happy on a day that you couldn’t be happy. He’s the best little boy, strongest little boy I ever met," said Riley Matlock, the godsister to Stovall.
Matt Pokorney with the Highland Challenger League says that Glennden was an inspiration and the part of the heartbeat of the program. Taking from his example, Pokorney and the league set up a go fund me to help the Stovalls through this trying time.
“No family should ever have to bury a child, no family should ever have to worry about going to the mailbox and picking up the bills out of the mailbox and having that hanging over top of them," said Pokorney. "Our goal is to fully fund the funeral expenses and any medical expenses that were occurred through this tragic incident. Today he’s a donor, he’s a Christmas miracle for, five to seven families. Five to seven families reaches a thousand people, thousands of people within those families that he’s changing lives today. You know he’s gone from us, he’ll never be forgotten, but today he’s a kid that truly exemplifies what ‘Superman’ is. He changed lives today.”
