Teen accused driving, crashing SUV while intoxicated

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A teen is accused of crashing an SUV while more than three times the legal alcohol limit for adults.
Police say the crash happened early Christmas on East Indiana Street.
According to police, 19-year-old Euciles Velasquez kept going straight through a three-way stop and drove the SUV off the road and into a ditch. They say Velasquez had a BAC of .25 percent.
He was taken to the hospital and then to jail.
Charges include driving under the influence and driving without a license.
