Suspect accused of firing several shots at man on Powell Ave
December 26, 2019 at 7:27 AM CST - Updated December 26 at 4:44 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested after a Christmas Day shooting in Evansville.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of Powell Ave.

The victim told police a man wearing all black fired several shots at him. Police say a car in front of a home a few houses down also had two bullet holes, but no injuries were reported.

Officers set up a perimeter and found the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Antonio Carey, walking in the area. Police say they also found a handgun in the area Carey was last seen walking from.

Antonio Carey, 24. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Carey was arrested and taken to jail on several charges including criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun with a prior conviction.

