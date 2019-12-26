Suspect accused of firing several shots at man on Powell Ave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested after a Christmas Day shooting in Evansville.
It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 1000 block of Powell Ave.
The victim told police a man wearing all black fired several shots at him. Police say a car in front of a home a few houses down also had two bullet holes, but no injuries were reported.
Officers set up a perimeter and found the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Antonio Carey, walking in the area. Police say they also found a handgun in the area Carey was last seen walking from.
Carey was arrested and taken to jail on several charges including criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun with a prior conviction.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.