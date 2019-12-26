Shoppers wait in line for seasonal sales, gift returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is not just Black Friday that creates a line of people waiting to get into stores. Shoppers took over Target for a couple of reasons on Thursday.
One of the reasons is to return items, but also to buy things as well.
A Target store manager at the Eastside location tells us the return line here has been steady. But the lanes have had a steady flow too.
Why? Well because of their holiday sales.
Managers say their die-hard customers look forward to this seasonal sale and come prepared every year to get what they need.
“We had a line again today as well as Christmas Eve," explains Target Executive Team Leader Logan Howard. "There was a line today when we opened because they went straight back to seasonal to get all the 50 percent off stuff.”
The rush has already created some staffing changes for the company.
Managers say they have had so many customers that they have had to pull employees from other stations just to help with checkout lines.
