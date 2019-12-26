Paoli Peaks suspends operations

PAOLI, Ind. (WAVE) - The parking lot was empty and the ski lift was stopped Thursday.
There was some snow on the slopes, but a recorded message on the Paoli Peaks phone line said lower temperatures were needed to make more.
Terri Hawkins, who has owned the nearby Ritz Restaurant for 34 years, said she can see the slopes from where she serves her daily special.
“How many times in December do you not have to wear coats?" Hawkins asked. “I love the weather outside. No, the weather outside is great. I know the ski lodge is probably looking down on it, but everyone else is looking up.”
Hawkins said she loses some business when the snow melts, but usually depends on regulars for support.
“Day-to-day, we have really good local business,” Hawkins said. “We have a lot of local people that get us through all of this and we have extras with the ski lodge. It just makes it really nice for us to have all the extra people in our town.”
Hawkins noted that skiers at Paoli Peaks got a later start last year as well.
Paoli Peaks did not say when the slopes would reopen, but they are hoping cold air will return soon.
Perfect North, in Lawrenceburg, Ind., is open. The slopes are closer to Cincinnati and offer skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing.
They are open until midnight on Thursday and through the weekend.
