New trial program for Dubois Co. inmates launching early Jan.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jails across Indiana having inmate overcrowding issues.
Dubois County doesn’t want to be a hotel for criminal behavior. So they are trying to make sure that doesn’t happen by testing out a new trial mental health and substance counseling program.
“We want people to come out of jail with new skills so they can find a way to not go back to jail,” explains Dubois County Commissioner Board President Chad Blessinger.
Its mission is to stop the inmate population from growing while improving the lives of inmates.
“There’s an underlining problem that we don’t talk about very often and that is drug and alcohol abuse,” says Blessinger.
And it’s a problem the county says is causing people to get locked up. But come January 8, the woman inmates will start this trial program.
The reason for starting with the female population is that it’s a little smaller and they have their own separate block from the men. It also makes it for just a lack of space in our jail currently.
Making it easier for the staff at Lifespring Health Sytems, who is facilitating the program, to do their job.
“We understand that these are our fellow community members and they will be back out into the community when they are done with their sentence,” Bessinger explains.
County officials say the funding for this program is not coming from taxpayers. The majority of the cost is being covered by Recovery Works.
