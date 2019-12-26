Mostly cloudy and mild Friday, rain likely this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and mild overnight. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and into the 50s this evening, bottoming out in the lower 50s by Friday morning. A stray shower is possible overnight and into early Friday, but most of us will stay dry.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and a few degrees cooler than our recent weather has been. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to near 60° before falling back into the upper 40s that night.
Saturday will start out mostly dry and cloudy, but rain chances increase as we head into the afternoon and evening. Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible beginning Saturday and continuing into Sunday. Right now, it looks like the severe weather threat will stay to our south, but we’ll keep a close eye on it in case that changes.
Despite the rain, temperatures will remain unseasonably warm this weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday. However, as that rain moves out Sunday evening, colder air will move in behind it. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 30s by Monday morning, and our highs will be in the 40s for most of next week.
