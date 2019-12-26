Mild Weather Continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday's/Christmas Day high temperature of 68 at tied the record from nearly 40-years ago. Temps will continue to run 25-degrees above normal but clouds will block most of the sun through the weekend. A cold front will approach Saturday bringing excellent chances for showers and thunderstorms through early Sunday. Breezy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Torrential rainfall possible but the severe thunderstorm threat is low.