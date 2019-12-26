Local teens host celebration to mark first day of Kwanzaa

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pair of 16-year-olds put on a celebration at the Evansville African American Museum to mark the first day of Kwanzaa.
One of them had never celebrated kwanza before while the other says this was a family tradition. Together they both agreed this holiday was one that not only can be celebrated during this week, but all year long.
Millions of people around the world celebrate Kwanzaa for one week out of the year. Created in 1966, the holiday is observed from December 26 to January 1.
“It’s a way of remembering our ancestors and restoring African culture among the African diaspora,” explains Adrian Rashada.
The holiday is built around seven principles celebrated each day. The first Umoja, which means unity.
“There is so much division in our country nowadays, it’s really important to remember the things that keep us together and to stay together,” Rashada explains.
The other principles are a reminder to reach for the stars, give back to the community, and hold fast to the faith.
This celebration was personal for some.
“It was me putting a piece of myself into Kwanzaa and taking a piece of Kwanzaa into me,” says Hawa Sylla.
Spoken word is used in remembrance of those who came before them.
“I understand that there was a lot of struggle and there still is, but there was a lot more struggle and the things they had to fight for just to hold their culture together," Sylla says. "That really makes me sad, but I’m proud that they did fight for it.”
But celebrating Kwanzaa doesn’t stop here. Some say it is a holiday that can be practiced all year long. Like the principal Ujamaa, which emphasizes lifting your community economically.
“Use the money to spend in local black businesses or also to enrich your own cultural education,” explains Rashada.
It’s a celebration that focuses not only on the past, but the future.
If you didn’t have a chance to celebrate kwanza at the museum, Zion Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
