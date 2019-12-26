Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

STABBING VICTIM-INDIANA
Illinois man gets 55 years in stabbing of cousin in Indiana
WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the 2017 stabbing death of his cousin in Indiana. Court records show 36-year-old Derrick Lavelle Wandrick was sentenced in Kosciusko Circuit Court on Monday as part of a plea agreement. His cousin, David Lamont Strowder Jr., was stabbed 63 times and left in a ditch. Wandrick has claimed he has no recollection of the incident. Wandrick’s attorney, Jay Rigdon, says his client is sorry. The victim's family declined comment.
BALD EAGLE-INDIANA
Indiana officials investigate fatal shooting of bald eagle
BEDFORD, Ind. (AP) — State conservation officers are investigating the shooting death of a bald eagle in southern Indiana and offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information. Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials say the investigation began last week when a Lawrence County animal control officer and others were notified of an injured eagle. Attempts to revive the bird were unsuccessful. The birds are no longer endangered but remain protected by two federal laws. Authorities are seeking help from the public.
FEDERAL JUDGES-INDIANA
Presidential election could stall Indiana judgeships
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican U.S. senator from Indiana is urging Congress to add two judges to one of the nation's most overworked federal courts. But the 2020 presidential race is setting up even more pronounced partisanship to the already party-driven process of judge appointments. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana has the second highest caseload in the nation. The Indianapolis Star reports that Sen. Todd Young wants to tackle that issue now, but the legislation to add more judges hasn't progressed because the political parties in charge of the judgeship appointments could change post election.
FIRE-BIRDS NEST
Birds' nest sparked fire at suburban Indianapolis home
FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Indianapolis believe a birds' nest on top of flood lights is the cause of a Christmas Eve fire that extensively damaged a house. No injuries were reported in the Tuesday evening fire. Fishers Fire Department Captain John Mehling says the call for the fire came in around 9 p.m. Firefighters arriving at the scene encountered heavy fire from the attic and battled the blaze at the two-story house. Mehling says firefighters were able to contain “the brunt of the fire” to the attic space. No estimates on the damage were immediately available.
LAKE MONROE-LOGGING
Judge allowing lawsuit over Lake Monroe logging to proceed
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A judge is allowing a lawsuit to proceed against a property owner over logging activity on his land along southern Indiana’s Lake Monroe. The ruling by a Monroe County judge rejects an effort by property owner Joe Huff to have a lawsuit filed against him by county officials dismissed. The lawsuit maintains that logging work on the 250 acres owned by Huff violates county ordinances. Monroe County officials are seeking a court order to stop the logging along the reservoir that's the primary drinking water source for Bloomington.
JUDGES SHOT-INDIANA
2 judges back on bench following fight-related suspensions
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Two southern Indiana judges are back on the bench after completing their suspensions for a downtown Indianapolis fight and double-shooting that followed a night of bar-hopping. Clark County Circuit Court Judge Brad Jacobs and Crawford Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell were reinstated to the bench Monday following 30-day suspensions that took effect Nov. 22. A third judge, Clark County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Adams, will be reinstated Jan. 13 after completing a 60-day suspension. The News and Tribune reports that Adams and Jacobs were shot and seriously wounded during a May 1 fight while they were in Indianapolis for a judicial conference.
MUNCIE-FBI INVESTIGATION
Indiana mayor's trial on federal charges delayed until May
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana mayor’s federal trial on charges of accepting a bribe has been pushed back for several months.Defense attorneys for Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler requested the delay on the trial that had been set for January. His attorneys told the judge they needed more time to review evidence and “to negotiate a plea agreement with the government or adequately prepare for trial.”The judge rescheduled the start of Tyler’s trial for May 25.Tyler was arrested in November on a federal indictment alleging he accepted a $5,000 bribe in exchange for the awarding of a public works contract.
FOUR KILLED-INDIANA CRASH
Police: Weekend 2-car crash in NE Indiana killed 4 people
MONROE, Ind. (AP) — Northeastern Indiana police say four people riding in a passenger car weren't wearing their seatbelts when it collided Sunday with a pickup truck in northeastern Indiana, killing all four travelers. Investigators said the car was stopped Sunday morning at an Adams County intersection with Indiana 124 when it drove onto the highway and then abruptly stopped for an unknown reason before it continued into the path of the pickup truck and they collided. The Adams County Sheriff's Department said the car's four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The dead motorists were identified as two Fort Wayne, Indiana, residents and two Wilshire, Ohio, residents. Sgt. Troy Habegger said that no one in either vehicle were wearing seatbelts.