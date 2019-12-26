Funeral services held for Newburgh pilot killed in plane crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral services were held Thursday for the Newburgh man, who died in a plane crash over the weekend.
Officials say 56-year-old Philip Burke died after his plane crashed Saturday. It crash-landed in a field at Camp Reveal off Boonville New Harmony Road.
According to officials, the plane had just fueled up at Tri-State Aero and was in contact with the Evansville tower just before the crash.
We spoke with Burke’s pastor following the accident, who tells us he died doing something he loved.
An investigation is underway into what caused that crash.
