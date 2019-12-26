Dubois Co. officials looking to improve internet access for rural residents

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For some residents in the rural parts of the county internet access is often unpredictable.
We talked with Dubois County leaders, who tell us improving internet connection in the rural parts is something that’s been desperately needed for a while now.
County officials say internet access drops off dramatically when people leave the city limits of the county’s five municipalities. Those living in St. Anthony, a rural area of Dubois County, tell us this is a problem for them.
President of Dubois Strong Ed Cole tells us they have more jobs than people in the area right now. But, by improving internet connection in rural areas, Cole says, hopefully, it is going to encourage younger generations to come back and work here.
“I’ve talked to some farmers, who have an enormous amount of difficulty trying to get correct information on commodity prices if they’re looking to sell any of their crops," explains Cole. "If they’re looking to sell any of their livestock.“
Right now county officials say they are discussing plans to improve rural internet connection. County leaders tell us they are going to be looking into grants to see how they can finance this type of a project.
According to officials, if and when these changes are made, it could take up to five to seven years.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.