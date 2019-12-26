Car window shot out in Evansville

December 26, 2019 at 5:31 AM CST - Updated December 26 at 5:31 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police responded to a shots-fired call overnight.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Adams and Linwood.

Police tell us gunshots were heard in the area of Adams and Linwood and when officers got there they found a car at been shot at, busting out a window. (Source: WFIE)

We’re told no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about what happened should call the Evansville Police Dept. or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

