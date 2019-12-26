Car window shot out in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police responded to a shots-fired call overnight.
It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Adams and Linwood.
Police tell us gunshots were heard in the area and when officers got there they found a car at been shot at, busting out a window.
We’re told no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about what happened should call the Evansville Police Dept. or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
