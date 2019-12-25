Wednesday’s high temps tie Tri-State Christmas record

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With Wednesday’s high temperature of 68 degrees, it tied the record for the warmest Christmas in Tri-State history.
The record was made back in 1982.
On Christmas, Reporter Katie Tercek spent the day outside talking to people about just how nice it was. There were people on scooters, bikes, going for a jog, you name it.
People were taking advantage of this weather.
“It’s a beautiful day out," said Evansville resident Kevin Hanebutt. "Enjoying the nice day and just can’t believe it’s Christmas and be this time of the year.”
Over the last five years, the last time temperatures were in the 30s was in 2017. The average high temperature on Christmas day is 42, but this year was well above that.
