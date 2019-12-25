Take a stroll through Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights on Christmas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One way people can enjoy the holiday season is by admiring the Christmas lights throughout local neighborhoods and around downtown.
On Christmas Day, Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights at Garvin Park has its 26th annual light display open, welcoming people to enjoy the more than 60 light displays. The entire display route is one mile.
Organizers say they will have the carriage rides running, weather permitting.
They are open on Christmas day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
