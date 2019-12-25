Showplace Cinemas East filled for Christmas traditions, family time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Theaters were filled once again on Christmas as movie-goers enjoyed the holiday by watching the big screen.
We talked to some people at Showplace Cinemas East about why they choose to see a movie on Christmas.
For some of them, it’s a yearly tradition.
After opening presents in the morning, they get dressed and then catch a movie. For others, it’s more spur of the moment and a way for the whole family to do something together on this special day.
“It’s another chance to spend time with family and with cousins and grandparents and just have a lot of fun,” said one family at Showplace East.
“But the main thing is just having family time and just being together and enjoying the day, getting to relax," said the Knodle family. "That is the most important part of it all.”
The overwhelming consensus from people here says that it’s not about what you do on Christmas Day, but about who you spend it with.
They are open all Christmas evening at Showplace Cinemas East with several movies showing even after 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.